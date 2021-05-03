Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Drops By 16.9%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.