Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Drops By 16.9%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

