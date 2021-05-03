Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Declines By 27.8%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Professional Diversity Network stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 96,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,465. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.
About Professional Diversity Network
