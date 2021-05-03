Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Declines By 27.8%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Professional Diversity Network stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 96,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,465. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

