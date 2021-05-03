Short Interest in Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Rises By 38.5%

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of PLNTQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 40,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,624. Proliance International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Proliance International
