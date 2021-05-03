Short Interest in Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Rises By 38.5%

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of PLNTQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 40,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,624. Proliance International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators.

