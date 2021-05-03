Short Interest in QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Drops By 26.3%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTXB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,923. QuantRx Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

QuantRx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for QuantRx Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantRx Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit