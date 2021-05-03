Short Interest in Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Rises By 25.8%

Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGIN stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Regenicin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Regenicin Company Profile

Regenicin, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers.

