Short Interest in Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Rises By 25.8%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGIN stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Regenicin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Regenicin Company Profile

Regenicin, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?

Receive News & Ratings for Regenicin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenicin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit