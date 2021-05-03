Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Grows By 58.3%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE SBR opened at $34.80 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2379 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
