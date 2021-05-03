Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Grows By 58.3%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE SBR opened at $34.80 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2379 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

