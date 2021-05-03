Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Expands By 33.2%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 219,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

