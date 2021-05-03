Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Decreases By 18.4%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

