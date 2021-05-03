Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Increases By 35.3%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 305,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period.

