Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Declines By 27.2%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

