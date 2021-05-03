Short Interest in Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Expands By 60.0%

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XCOMQ opened at $0.04 on Monday. Xtera Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Xtera Communications Company Profile

Xtera Communications, Inc is in the process of liquidation. Previously, it provided Raman amplification enabled optical transport systems for terrestrial and submarine networks worldwide. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas. On February 21, 2017, the voluntary petition of Xtera Communications, Inc for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7.

