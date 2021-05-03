Short Interest in Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Expands By 60.0%

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
XCOMQ opened at $0.04 on Monday. Xtera Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Xtera Communications Company Profile
