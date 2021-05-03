Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Decreases By 29.6%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

