ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.98 million, a P/E ratio of 149.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.