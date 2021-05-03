ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.98 million, a P/E ratio of 149.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit