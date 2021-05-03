Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 900 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.56% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. 104,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

