Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. 445,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,193,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

