Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $13.72 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.26. 4,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.