Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

