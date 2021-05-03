Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.85. 40,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

