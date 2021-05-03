Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,395. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

