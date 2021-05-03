Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.10. 150,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,843,852. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

