Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,452. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

