Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SBSW stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 86,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

