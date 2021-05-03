Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SBSW stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 86,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.
SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
