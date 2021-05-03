Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.