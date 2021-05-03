Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.44 ($56.99).

SHL stock opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.93 and a 200-day moving average of €43.39.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

