Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.44 ($56.99).

SHL stock opened at €47.48 ($55.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.93 and a 200-day moving average of €43.39.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

