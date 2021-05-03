Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SMMNY opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

