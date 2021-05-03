SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBOW. Johnson Rice raised shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

