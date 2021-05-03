Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $267,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

