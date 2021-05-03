Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAMG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

