Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SINT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. 4,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,425. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

