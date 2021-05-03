Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

NYSE:SIX opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

