Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $17.52 on Monday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

