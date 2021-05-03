Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SKLZ opened at $17.52 on Monday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19.
In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
