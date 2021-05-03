SkinCoin (SKIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,557.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $292,249.94 and approximately $38,557.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

