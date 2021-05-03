SL Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $222,862,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.31. 87,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,773. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

