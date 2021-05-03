SL Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 4.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.76. 67,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,042. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

