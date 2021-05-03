Smart Sand (SND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.19 million. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.42 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

