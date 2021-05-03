SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Hits $28.05 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and $3.05 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.05 or 0.05501628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.41 or 0.00490189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.48 or 0.01732994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00716069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.60 or 0.00618062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.04 or 0.00429239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

