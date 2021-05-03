Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.16 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

