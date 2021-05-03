Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 14,175 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,196 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

