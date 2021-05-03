Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,575 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $526,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $404,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

