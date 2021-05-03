Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

