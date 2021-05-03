Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 238.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $183.84 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.76 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

