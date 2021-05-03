Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

