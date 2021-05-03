Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.74 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded flat against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00276754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.15 or 0.01123728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.80 or 0.00723097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.27 or 1.00270096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

