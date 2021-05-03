Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

SOLVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solvay has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SOLVY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.88. 8,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

