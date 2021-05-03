Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,771. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

