SonoCoin (SONO) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $174,992.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 22% against the dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00276466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.04 or 0.01102106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.28 or 0.00720387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.95 or 0.99884119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

