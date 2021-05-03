Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Source Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Source Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $44.96. 14,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

