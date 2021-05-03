South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for South State in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

SSB opened at $84.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in South State by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.