Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMTS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.