Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SEPJF opened at $44.29 on Monday. Spectris has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEPJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

